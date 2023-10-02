WLUN Rebrands to Sports Radio 100.9 the Mitt

October 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation Enterprises announced today a rebranding of WLUN-FM, establishing a partnership with Fox Sports Radio and the name Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt, effective Monday, October 2nd.

The partnership begins a new era of sports radio in the Great Lakes Bay region. Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt will now feature the two biggest names in sports talk radio with The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd in the weekday lineup, plus the addition of state-wide Michigan sports morning show, X's & Bro's. For the first time since 2014, the station will integrate an in-house talk show from the studios at Dow Diamond. The Payoff will air from 6 pm to 7 pm and talk everything Michigan sports.

WLUN-FM was purchased in 2008 by MBF Enterprises and will continue to be the flagship station for the Great Lakes Loons. Additionally, local high school football and basketball games and Michigan State Football and Basketball will remain signature play-by-play properties.

Westwood One's NFL coverage serves as the biggest addition to the play-by-play programming. Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football broadcasts will air on The Mitt all season long.

In conjunction with the rebrand, Brad Tunney steps into the role of General Manager for Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. Tunney has been progressing through roles at the station since he became a fixture in the Loons broadcast booth in 2015. "Our area has such great sports fans and we wanted to re-commit ourselves to them. Fox is a perfect partner for us to get national favorites like Dan and Colin on the air between a local lineup of seven hours of local talk," Tunney said. "I'm really excited for our listeners to also re-gain a live local show in The Payoff that they can interact with and lean on for great local sports dialogue."

Rich Juday is the Director of Sales and will continue to lead the sales efforts with a new array of on-air and off-air offerings. John Vicari has been added in a full-time capacity as the Broadcast and Content Coordinator and lead play-by-play broadcaster for The Mitt's High School Sports coverage while continuing to pair with Tunney on the call for Loons games. Ben Bosscher has been added to the station's team as the primary host of The Payoff.

All information for Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt can be found at 1009themitt.com and on Facebook and X.

Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt is the home for sports in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Michigan Baseball Foundation purchased WLUN-FM in 2008 and has been the flagship of Great Lakes Loons baseball and the only 24/7 sports talk radio station in the region since.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.