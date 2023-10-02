Dragons Congratulate Cincinnati Reds on Exciting 2023 Season

October 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons organization extends congratulations to the Cincinnati Reds on an exciting 2023 season that featured many great moments.

With a roster filled with many of the top rookies in Major League Baseball, the Reds exceeded the expectations of most prognosticators by battling for a playoff berth into the final weekend of the regular season and spending a portion of the year in first place in the National League Central Division.

Amazingly, the Reds race for the pennant featured key contributions from four players who played for the Dragons as recently as 2022 (Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Andrew Abbott, Connor Phillips), and eight others who were with the Dragons in 2021.

In total, 28 former Dragons appeared in games for the Reds in 2023, including 10 who made their Major League debuts.

Many sources expect 2021 Dragons shortstop Matt McLain and 2022 Dragons shortstop Elly De La Cruz to both finish in the top five in the Rookie of the Year voting, while 2022 Dragons pitcher Andrew Abbott could finish in the top three among rookie pitchers.

Additionally, 2017 Dragons outfielder TJ Friedl enjoyed a huge season for the Reds, while 2018 Dragons pitcher Hunter Greene and 2021 Dragons pitcher Graham Ashcraft were among the many young players who were big contributors. Reliever Alexis Diaz, a member of the 2019 Dragons, represented the Reds in the Major League All-Star Game. Jonathan India (2018 Dragons), Tyler Stephenson (2016-17 Dragons), and Nick Senzel (2016 Dragons) also were key members of the Reds playoff push.

Legendary Reds first baseman Joey Votto, a member of the Dragons in 2003-04, completed his 17th year with the Reds, and now ranks in the top three in Reds history in career home runs, total bases, and runs batted in.

Former Dragons who made Major League Baseball Debuts with the Reds in 2023

Andrew Abbott

Elly De La Cruz

Ricky Karcher

Noelvi Marte

Matt McLain

Connor Phillips

Lyon Richardson

Eduardo Salazar

Carson Spiers

Randy Wynne

Additional Former Dragons Who Played for the Reds in 2023 (18)

Tejay Antone

Graham Ashcraft

Jose Barrero

Alexis Diaz

Daniel Duarte

Stuart Fairchild

TJ Friedl

Hunter Greene

Jonathan India

Joel Kuhnel

Ben Lively

Nick Lodolo

Alejo Lopez

Tony Santillan

Nick Senzel

Michael Siani

Tyler Stephenson

Joey Votto

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 2, 2023

Dragons Congratulate Cincinnati Reds on Exciting 2023 Season - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.