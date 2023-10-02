Dragons Congratulate Cincinnati Reds on Exciting 2023 Season
October 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons organization extends congratulations to the Cincinnati Reds on an exciting 2023 season that featured many great moments.
With a roster filled with many of the top rookies in Major League Baseball, the Reds exceeded the expectations of most prognosticators by battling for a playoff berth into the final weekend of the regular season and spending a portion of the year in first place in the National League Central Division.
Amazingly, the Reds race for the pennant featured key contributions from four players who played for the Dragons as recently as 2022 (Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Andrew Abbott, Connor Phillips), and eight others who were with the Dragons in 2021.
In total, 28 former Dragons appeared in games for the Reds in 2023, including 10 who made their Major League debuts.
Many sources expect 2021 Dragons shortstop Matt McLain and 2022 Dragons shortstop Elly De La Cruz to both finish in the top five in the Rookie of the Year voting, while 2022 Dragons pitcher Andrew Abbott could finish in the top three among rookie pitchers.
Additionally, 2017 Dragons outfielder TJ Friedl enjoyed a huge season for the Reds, while 2018 Dragons pitcher Hunter Greene and 2021 Dragons pitcher Graham Ashcraft were among the many young players who were big contributors. Reliever Alexis Diaz, a member of the 2019 Dragons, represented the Reds in the Major League All-Star Game. Jonathan India (2018 Dragons), Tyler Stephenson (2016-17 Dragons), and Nick Senzel (2016 Dragons) also were key members of the Reds playoff push.
Legendary Reds first baseman Joey Votto, a member of the Dragons in 2003-04, completed his 17th year with the Reds, and now ranks in the top three in Reds history in career home runs, total bases, and runs batted in.
Former Dragons who made Major League Baseball Debuts with the Reds in 2023
Andrew Abbott
Elly De La Cruz
Ricky Karcher
Noelvi Marte
Matt McLain
Connor Phillips
Lyon Richardson
Eduardo Salazar
Carson Spiers
Randy Wynne
Additional Former Dragons Who Played for the Reds in 2023 (18)
Tejay Antone
Graham Ashcraft
Jose Barrero
Alexis Diaz
Daniel Duarte
Stuart Fairchild
TJ Friedl
Hunter Greene
Jonathan India
Joel Kuhnel
Ben Lively
Nick Lodolo
Alejo Lopez
Tony Santillan
Nick Senzel
Michael Siani
Tyler Stephenson
Joey Votto
