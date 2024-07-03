Wizards Sign Vukcevic to a Two-Way Contract

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed forward/center Tristan Vukcevic to a two-way contract.

Vukcevic joined the Wizards on March 14, 2024, after spending the beginning of the season with KK Partizan Belgrade of the Adriatic League (Liga ABA), averaging 7.7 points, and 3.2 rebounds in 30 games while shooting .540 from the field and .432 from three-point range. In his 10 games with Washington, Vukcevic averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. In his final five games of the season (four starts), he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

The Wizards originally selected Vukcevic with the 42 nd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Vukcevic, of Italian and Serbian descent, has previously played overseas for Real Madrid in the Spanish ACB (2020-21) and KK Partizan Belgrade (2022-23).

