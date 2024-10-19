Wizards Sign RayJ Dennis to a Two-Way Contract

October 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release


The Washington Wizards announced today the team has signed guard RayJ (RAY-jay) Dennis to a two-way contract.

Dennis (6-2, 180), spent 2024 NBA Summer League and preseason with the LA Clippers before being waived on Oct. 9. The Oswego, Illinois native played five seasons of college basketball with Boise State (2019-21), Toledo (2021-23), and Baylor (2023-24) - appearing in 35 games as a super-senior with the Bears in 2023-24. He was voted as a second-team All-Big 12 selection after averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Dennis was the unanimous MAC Player of the Year in 2022-23, averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game and leading the Rockets to a MAC title.

