Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2024 Individual Tickets on Sale Date and Cyber Week Special

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers want you to get an early start for two things: Christmas and the 2024 baseball season. That is why the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers are announcing their Cyber Week offers and the earliest availability of premium single-game tickets in team history!

Box seats, patio tables, left field bar top seats, and club seats will be available for individual games during the 2024 season starting at 10:00am on Monday, November 27. Fans may order tickets online only at this time.

Additionally, there will be no fees added to any ticket orders that are made between 10:00am on November 27 and 10:00am on Tuesday, November 28 for a Cyber Monday special!

If you can't wait until individual tickets go on sale, there is a Cyber Week ticket special available right now. The special includes eight undated reserved bleacher seat vouchers and an opportunity to throw out a first pitch before a 2024 home game for $80 at this link.

The Cyber Week ticket special is only available through the Timber Rattlers website and must be purchased between 11:00am on Monday, November 20 to 11:59pm on Monday, November 27 through the Timber Rattlers website.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2024 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

