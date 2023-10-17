Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2024 Bobbleheads Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have unveiled their 2024 Bobblehead Lineup. The mix for next season includes each member of The Freshmen and team mascots who have brought a smile to your face when you visit Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Freshmen - Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Brice Turang, and Joey Wiemer - are a group of former Wisconsin Timber Rattlers who were featured in the Milwaukee Brewers YouTube series of the same name. All five of the players are part of Wisconsin's 2024 bobblehead lineup.

The ten-game 2024 Bobblehead Ticket Package is available now! Order prior to October 31 and receive a Timber Rattlers jersey along with a guaranteed seat and a guaranteed bobblehead for each night listed below and tickets to the non-bobblehead home games in April for FREE!

Saturday, April 20 (1:10pm): Ice Skating Fang presented by Titletown - The Timber Rattlers are celebrating their annual Hockey Day promotion with a bobblehead featuring Fang T. Rattler on ice skates. Don't think too much about a snake on ice skates. You should breathe and just relax while collecting this bobblehead from Titletown.

Sunday, May 5 (1:10pm): Sugar Skull Whiffer - Celebrate Cico de Mayo with Los Cascabeles at Neuroscience Group Field. Purchase this ticket package and guarantee yourself this Whiffer Sugar Skull Bobblehead.

Sunday, May 19 (1:10pm): Garrett Mitchell - Garret Mitchell was a Timber Rattler in 2021 and became a Milwaukee Brewer in 2022. Collect this bobblehead of the Brewers #1 draft pick from 2020 wearing his Brewers Sunday Jersey from the 2021 season.

Sunday, June 2 (1:10pm): Joey Wiemer Cheesehead presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair - There is nothing more Wisconsin than a bobblehead of Joey Wiemer, a 2021 Timber Rattler, wearing a cheesehead made possible by Asphalt Seal & Repair.

Sunday, June 9 (1:10pm): Sal Frelick - Sal Frelick made his mark with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at the end of the 2021 season and the start of the 2022 season before heading up to Milwaukee this year. Commemorate his time with the Rattlers with this bobblehead.

Friday, June 28 (6:40pm): Jacob Misiorowski Udder Tugger Jersey presented by Heartland Label Printers - Jacob Misiorowski is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. During his brief stay with the Timber Rattlers in 2023, Misiorowski was on the mound for one of the Udder Tugger games. We commemorate that game and Misiorowski in the overall jersey with this bobblehead courtesy of Heartland Label Printers.

Sunday, July 14 (1:10pm): Jackson Chourio presented by Engage Orthodontics - Jackson Chourio is the first two-time Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Player of the Year, and he was with the Timber Rattlers at the end of the 2022 season. We have him in his Brewers Sunday jersey from that year in this bobblehead from Engage Orthodontics. He might be called up to the Brewers by the time July 14 gets here next year.

Saturday, August 3 (6:40pm): Shantymen Whiffer presented by Dairy Queen - Fang got to be on the Shantymen bobblehead in 2023. Whiffer demanded that he get his turn for this year's alternate identity bobblehead and it is courtesy of Dairy Queen.

Friday, August 16 (6:40pm): Fans' Choice Bobblehead presented by Alliance Insurance Centers and Auto-Owners Insurance - Keep your eyes on the Timber Rattlers website and social media channels to see the selections in the Fans' Choice Vote. Then, make your choice with thanks to Alliance Insurance Centers and Auto-Owners Insurance!

Saturday, August 31 (6:40pm): Brice Turang Bratoberfest - We couldn't leave out the last member of The Freshmen. One of Brice Turang's last games with the Timber Rattlers was for Bratoberfest in 2019. Here he is wearing one of those classic Wisconsin Brats jerseys in the final bobblehead giveaway for 2024.

If you still need time to think about it after the deadline for the jersey passes, you may still get a ticket package that includes all the bobblehead games next season, a free ticket to Opening Day, and a free pass to all other April home games if you make your purchase by Monday, December 18.

The first 1,000 fans without the ticket package to attend each of the games listed above will receive one of the on the bobbleheads available the date of that game.

The Bobblehead Ticket Package may be purchased as a Box Seat option for $150 or a Reserved Bleacher Seat option for $120 online through timberrattlers.com, in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or by calling (920) 733-4152.

