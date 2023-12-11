Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Rekindle 'Hot Stove' Event for a Return in 2024

December 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are delighted to announce the eagerly awaited "Hot Stove" event, slated to take place at the Hotel Mead & Conference Center's Ballroom on January 20, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

As the clock ticks towards the upcoming baseball season, the Rafters invite fans and community members to join them for an immersive experience, beginning with a lively Cocktail Hour at 6:00 PM with a cash bar. A buffet style dinner generously provided by Kellner Cafe, will begin at 7:00 PM, followed by a program that promises an exclusive sneak peek into the exciting developments of the 2024 baseball season.

The program will feature a comprehensive preview of the Rafters' roster, upcoming promotions, and other thrilling insights into the team's plans for the upcoming season. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear updates from representatives of local baseball organizations, including Lincoln High School, Assumption High School, American Legion Baseball, and the Rapids Redhawks.

Dustin Woodcock, a four-year Rafter from 2015 to 2018 and the team MVP during the Rafters' triumphant 2016 Northwoods League season, will take center stage as the keynote speaker. Woodcock, now a player for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League, will share his experiences and reflections on his baseball journey.

As a gesture of appreciation to the devoted Rafters fans, the event will be complimentary for all 2024 ticket package holders who RSVP by January 12. For the general public, an early bird special offers tickets at $5 until December 22, with regular pricing set at $10 thereafter and $20 at the door.

Adding an element of excitement, the Rafters Hot Stove event will feature raffles for baskets generously donated by some of the team's valued partners.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the spirit of baseball and get an exclusive preview of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' plans for the 2024 season. Secure your tickets early and join us for a night of camaraderie, insight, and celebration on January 20, 2024. Call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Front Office at Witter Field to purchase or reserve tickets!

