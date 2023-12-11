Honkers Announce New General Manager

The Rochester Honkers have announced that Clint Narramore has been promoted to the position of General Manager. He will take the reigns effective immediately.

For Narramore, he has been the team's Assistant GM since 2022. Prior to that, he served as the Assistant GM for the Fayetteville SwampDogs of the Coastal Plain League until 2019. Narramore was also the Official Scorer for the Honkers in 2021

"For me, this is an amazing opportunity. I have to start by thanking everyone who helped me get to where I am. I could not have gotten to this place without a lot of support from wonderful people. This is my fourth overall season in Rochester and I look forward to being here for a long time. As an organization, we are going to keep the standard that we have set over the last few years of affordable family entertainment," Narramore said.

The Honkers will announce their schedule in the next couple of days, as they prepare for their 31st season.

