Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Baseball Team Seeks Host Families for the 2024 Season

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters baseball team has begun their search for dedicated host families for both interns and players for the upcoming 2024 season. As the Rafters prepare for another exciting season of Northwoods League action, they are reaching out to the community to help provide a supportive environment for their talented individuals.

Host families play an integral role in the success of the Rafters organization by offering a nurturing environment for both players and interns who are pursuing their passions in baseball and furthering their sports career. By opening their homes to these young individuals, host families provide guidance, support, and a sense of community throughout the season.

"We deeply appreciate the support we receive from the Wisconsin Rapids community each year," said Tyler Miller, Assistant General Manager of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. "Host families are the backbone of our organization, and we are grateful for their willingness to welcome our players and interns into their homes."

Becoming a host family for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters offers numerous benefits, including the opportunity to form lasting relationships with individuals, complimentary season tickets, and exclusive access to team events and activities.

Host families are asked to provide a private bedroom, access to bathroom and laundry facilities, and basic meals for their assigned individual.

Individuals or families interested in becoming host families for the 2024 season are encouraged to contact the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters front office at (715) 424-5400 or visit www.raftersbaseball.com and visit the community tab for more information and to complete an application.

Join the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in making a difference in the lives of young athletes and sports management professionals and become a host family today!

