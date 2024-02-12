Rockers Announce Weekly Promotions for 2024

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced their weekly promotional schedule for the 2024 season.

Every Monday this season will be Dog Days, presented by Salmon's Meat Products in Luxemburg. Yes, it's again FREE hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, available to all fans, and limit two hot dogs per person, per trip through the line. There are three chances for fans to prove they are better at eating hot dogs than Joey Chestnut. Mondays will also be an opportunity for dog owners to take in a game alongside their furry friends.

Two-for-one Tuesdays will return for a second season. Every Tuesday home game, all reserved tickets in the main seating bowl will be two for the price of one!

Each Wednesday home game will be Youth Sports Night at Capital Credit Union Park. Any child wearing their youth jersey from any sport they participate in, will receive a FREE outfield box seat ticket. Looking to bring the entire team out for a game? Make sure to contact the Rockers ticket office for fundraising opportunities.

Thirsty Thursdays are back with half price domestic taps through the 5th inning, presented by Bud Light. And, if you're looking for a good party and great value, look no further-all-you-can eat and drink is back! Every Thursday this summer, tickets to the Bud Light Party Patio will be just $30. The ticket includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dish, potato chips, and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 5th inning, all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products. Need we say more? Yes, the NEW Piano Guys will also be performing for five of the seven Thursday games!

Fridays are for fish frys and fireworks! Each Friday night home game the Rockers will play under the alternate identity of Green Bay Supper Clubbers, paying ode to a Wisconsin tradition unlike any other. Fans will be able to start their weekend with a fish fry, try a Drink Wisconsinbly old fashioned, and enjoy a postgame fireworks show. The three Friday home games are June 7th, June 21st, and July 26th. Following the final Friday home game, the Supper Clubbers jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit a local charity of Drink Wisconsinbly's choice.

After each Saturday home game, the kids will have a chance to burn off some energy when kids are allowed to run the bases after the game! Saturday game times will be afternoon matinees this year, with games beginning at 3:05.

Sundays are time to spend with your family and the Rockers have you covered. Make sure to bring your glove for postgame catch on the field. Capital Credit Union will also be giving away Rockers logoed baseballs for fans to play catch with.

The Rockers would like to thank all the men and women who have or who are currently serving our country again this year by offering $5 tickets every day of the week by presenting a military ID at the box office.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

