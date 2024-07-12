Wisconsin Herd Alumni in 2024 NBA Summer League
July 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas features several current and former Wisconsin Herd players/coaches. The Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League coaching staff features current Herd Head Coach Beno Udrih, current Herd Video Coordinator Lance Harris, former Herd Assistant Coach Jack Herum, and former Herd Player Development Assistant Donovan Ham. Nine current or past Wisconsin Herd players will suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks and six other Herd alumni will be playing on different teams.
Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League Schedule
July 13 vs. Chicago Bulls - 3:30 PM CT / NBA TV
July 14 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 2:30 PM CT / NBA TV
July 16 vs. LA Clippers - 9:00 PM CT / ESPN2
July 19 vs. Phoenix Suns - 3:00 PM CT / NBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks
Beno Udrih (Summer League Assistant Coach) - Current Herd Head Coach
Lance Harris (Summer League Assistant Coach) - Current Herd Video Coordinator
Jack Herum (Summer League Assistant Coach) -Former Herd Assistant Coach 2021-22 and Player Development Assistant 2019-20
Donovan Ham (Summer League Assistant Coach) -Former Herd Player Development Assistant 2021-22
Andre Jackson Jr. - 2023-24 Assignment Player
Chris Livingston - 2023-24 Assignment Player
Ibou Badji - 2022-23, 2023-24 Season
James Akinjo- 2023-24 Season
Jaylin Galloway - 2023-24 Two-Way Player
Kihei Clark- 2023-24 Season
MarJon Beauchamp - 2022-23, 2023-24 Assignment Player
Ryan Rollins - 2023-24 Two-Way Player
TyTy Washington Jr. - 2023-24 Two-Way Player
Dallas Mavericks
Jazian Gortman- 2023-24 Season
Detroit Pistons
Sam Peek- 2023-24 Season
Golden State Warriors
Marques Bolden - 2023-24 Season
Minnesota Timberwolves
Joe Wieskamp - 2022-23 Season
Philadelphia 76ers
Jeff Dowtin Jr. - 2021-22 Assignment Player
Toronto Raptors
Drew Timme - 2023-24 Season
