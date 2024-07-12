Wisconsin Herd Alumni in 2024 NBA Summer League

July 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas features several current and former Wisconsin Herd players/coaches. The Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League coaching staff features current Herd Head Coach Beno Udrih, current Herd Video Coordinator Lance Harris, former Herd Assistant Coach Jack Herum, and former Herd Player Development Assistant Donovan Ham. Nine current or past Wisconsin Herd players will suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks and six other Herd alumni will be playing on different teams.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League Schedule

July 13 vs. Chicago Bulls - 3:30 PM CT / NBA TV

July 14 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 2:30 PM CT / NBA TV

July 16 vs. LA Clippers - 9:00 PM CT / ESPN2

July 19 vs. Phoenix Suns - 3:00 PM CT / NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks

Beno Udrih (Summer League Assistant Coach) - Current Herd Head Coach

Lance Harris (Summer League Assistant Coach) - Current Herd Video Coordinator

Jack Herum (Summer League Assistant Coach) -Former Herd Assistant Coach 2021-22 and Player Development Assistant 2019-20

Donovan Ham (Summer League Assistant Coach) -Former Herd Player Development Assistant 2021-22

Andre Jackson Jr. - 2023-24 Assignment Player

Chris Livingston - 2023-24 Assignment Player

Ibou Badji - 2022-23, 2023-24 Season

James Akinjo- 2023-24 Season

Jaylin Galloway - 2023-24 Two-Way Player

Kihei Clark- 2023-24 Season

MarJon Beauchamp - 2022-23, 2023-24 Assignment Player

Ryan Rollins - 2023-24 Two-Way Player

TyTy Washington Jr. - 2023-24 Two-Way Player

Dallas Mavericks

Jazian Gortman- 2023-24 Season

Detroit Pistons

Sam Peek- 2023-24 Season

Golden State Warriors

Marques Bolden - 2023-24 Season

Minnesota Timberwolves

Joe Wieskamp - 2022-23 Season

Philadelphia 76ers

Jeff Dowtin Jr. - 2021-22 Assignment Player

Toronto Raptors

Drew Timme - 2023-24 Season

