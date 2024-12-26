Wisconsin Herd Adds Jack Gohlke

December 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Jack Gohlke from the player pool.

Gohlke, a 6-3, 215-pound guard started his college career at Hillsdale College where he appeared in 101 games across four seasons while averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. For his final year of college, the Wisconsin native transferred to Oakland University where he averaged 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. While with the Golden Grizzlies, he was named Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year and to the Horizon League All-Tournament Team. Most recently, Gohlke played 10 games for the KK Podgorica of the Prva A Liga in Montenegro where he averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

