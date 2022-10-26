Winter League Update - Gilliam Belts Grand Slam

Former Lookouts continue to make their mark in leagues all over the world this offseason. Here's a look at several of our former players including Isiah Gilliam who is off to a great start in the Mexican Pacific League with the Tomateros de Ciliacan.

Isiah Gilliam, Tomateros de Culiacan (Mexican Pacific League)

.286 (12-for-42), 5 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 7 R

Gilliam has had a strong start to his winter league campaign down in Mexico, collecting six extra-base hits. Last week the Lookouts outfielder smacked his first home run, a grand slam, to give this team the lead.

Elly De La Cruz, Tigres del Licey (LIDOM)

.393 (13-for-32), 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI

De La Cruz has been red hot since being inserted into the Tigres del Licey lineup. The infielder smacked his first HR on Monday (10/24) and is now tied for the team lead in RBIs with 11.

Matt McLain, Glendale Desert Dogs (AFL)

.184 (9-for-49), 1 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI

McLain has gotten off to a slow start this fall but is heating up. Earlier this week the former first-round draft pick, hit a triple and proceeded to score a run on Noelvi Marte.

