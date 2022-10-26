Arizona Fall League & Winter League Update - Hinds Hits HR

Fall baseball is in full swing and taking place all over the world. Here is a look at how several former Lookouts are doing in the Arizona Fall League and in the Dominican Winter League.

Rece Hinds, Glendale Desert Dogs (AFL)

.238 (10-for-42), 4 2B, 2HR, 8 RBI, 8R

The last time we checked in Hinds had gotten off to a good start offensively, belting a home run. This week the outfielder made waves with his defense, throwing out a runner at home.

Sam Benschoter, Glendale Desert Dogs (AFL)

1-0, 8 IP, 0.00 ERA, 5 SO

Benschoter has continued his strong fall with another scoreless outing. In his second start with the Desert Dogs, he recorded three scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to eight. The righty has only allowed six baserunners and has recorded five strikeouts.

Elly De La Cruz. Tigres de Licey (LIDOM)

.444 (8-for-18), 2 2B, 0HR, 7 RBI, 2SB, 4 R

De La Cruz made his winter league debut last week and is already off to a red-hot start. In his debut, the Reds' #1 overall prospect, went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, and four RBIs.

