Winter Brewfest Postponed to February 10.

January 17, 2024 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Due to inclement weather, the 2024 Winter Brewfest has been postponed to Saturday, February 10. The event time and format will remain the same. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on this new date. Tickets will remain on sale at www.hensvilletoledo.com or 419-725-HENS until February 10.

