Winter Brewfest Postponed to February 10.
January 17, 2024 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Due to inclement weather, the 2024 Winter Brewfest has been postponed to Saturday, February 10. The event time and format will remain the same. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on this new date. Tickets will remain on sale at www.hensvilletoledo.com or 419-725-HENS until February 10.
Check out the Toledo Mud Hens Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 17, 2024
- Details Announced for Sound Check Fan Fest - Nashville Sounds
- Winter Brewfest Postponed to February 10. - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stee-Rike Indianapolis Indians Charities Bowling Event Set for Saturday, February 17 at Royal Pin Woodland - Indianapolis Indians
- Manager Pat Kelly Returns as Bats Announce 2024 Coaching Staff - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Winter Brewfest Postponed to February 10.
- Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Player of the Month
- Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star
- Tim Federowicz Hired as 2024 Mud Hens Manager
- Mud Hens' Leppelmeier Named Groundskeeper of the Year for IL and Triple-A