Red Wings to Host Solarpalooza Viewing Party

ROCHESTER, NY - In celebration of the highly anticipated Great North American Eclipse, the Rochester Red Wings proudly announce SOLARPALOOZA, the premier eclipse viewing party, scheduled to take place at Innovative Field on Monday, April 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event promises to be a unique experience for fans of all ages, offering a stellar lineup of entertainment, activities, and celestial delights.

To commemorate the event, the Red Wings have unveiled their specialty SOLARPALOOZA logo, which provides a playful twist on the Solar Eclipse featuring imagery of Red Wings mascot, Spikes. Please find all marks and style guides attached.

The eclipse festivities will include live music by THE SKYCOASTERS, playing their top party hits. Arts and crafts stations, captivating photo backdrops, face painting, autograph sessions featuring Spikes and Mittsy, Rochester Red Wings players, and special character appearances are set to take place throughout the event. Attendees can also look forward to a live NASA video feed on the largest video board in town, raffle prizes, and a wide array of other celestial-themed attractions. Special food and beverage options will be available throughout the concourse during the event. Below is a preliminary list of the specialty items, and where they are available:

SPECIALTY FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPTIONS ITEM LOCATION SOLD Space Station Sundae Batter Up, Ice Cream Plus Planetary Plate Homeplate Nebula Nachos various locations Buzz's Pulled Pork Nachos Spikes' Big Red BBQ Meteorite Mac & Cheese Spikes' Big Red BBQ Solar Fries Homeplate, Pop N' Hots Rocket Red Hots Homeplate, Pop N' Hots Pluto's Popcorn Homeplate, Pop N' Hots, Rohrbach Intergalactic Cheesesteak Black Angus Totality Black Lager The Dugout Bar (1st Base Side) Tequila Sunrise The 10th Inning Bar

Commemorative merchandise featuring the SOLARPALOOZA logo, including hats, t-shirts, and more, will be available for purchase, allowing attendees to commemorate this extraordinary event. Fans can pre-order merchandise HERE.

Tickets for SOLARPALOOZA will go on sale beginning Friday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m., exclusively online at RedWingsBaseball.com. Ticket options include:

- GENERAL ADMISSION: $15

- GENERAL ADMISSION T-SHIRT PACK: $35 - Includes a SOLARPALOOZA t-shirt and a General Admission ticket.

- ON-FIELD/WARNING TRACK TICKET: $30 - Includes the ability to view the eclipse on the warning track on the field, a lanyard, and an on-field badge - LIMITED SUPPLY.

- ON-FIELD/WARNING TRACK T-SHIRT PACK: $50 - Includes the ability to view the eclipse on the warning track on the field, a lanyard, an on-field badge, and a t-shirt - LIMITED SUPPLY.

Luxury Suites for 16 people can be rented for $815 or 10 people for $665. Each suite package includes 12 hot dogs, 12 burgers, 2 pizzas, potato chips, and 3 six-packs of soda or water. Food and beverage upgrades, as well as beer, wine, and liquor packages are available. For additional information on party suites for groups of 100 or 40, interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales or email tickets@redwingsbaseball.com.

Prior to SOLARPALOOZA, the Red Wings will open up their 2024 campaign by hosting the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) for a six-game homestand from April 2-7, beginning with the highly anticipated 4:05 p.m. Opening Day contest.

Single-game tickets, luxury suites, and group outing options for all home games this season are available online at RedWingsBaseball.com.

