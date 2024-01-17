Stee-Rike Indianapolis Indians Charities Bowling Event Set for Saturday, February 17 at Royal Pin Woodland

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that Indianapolis Indians Charities will hold its second annual charity bowling event at Royal Pin Woodland from 1-4:30 PM on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The IIC Bowling Event is in remembrance of longtime Indians front office employee Brad Morris, who worked 27 years with the organization and was an avid bowler with six perfect 300 scores in his bowling career.

The IIC Bowling Event features two games of bowling, shoe rentals and an Arni's pizza for each lane included with registration, plus a strike off contest and raffle drawings. Individuals or groups interested in bowling may sign up. All proceeds from the event benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

The strike off contest winner will win a destination vacation, and raffle winners will take home autographed items and more. Soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails will also be available for purchase.

*Bowling Registration

*$50 - Single bowler, randomly assigned to lane

$300 - Family lane, includes up to six bowlers

$500 - Corporate lane, includes up to six bowlers and company logo on lane

*Bowling Event Schedule

*1 PM - Check In

1:20 PM - Welcome / Short Programming

1:30-3 PM - Bowling

3 PM - Raffle / Strike Off / Award Ceremony

3:30-4:30 PM - Bowling

For more information, contact Indians community outreach coordinator Mary Mueller at MMueller@IndyIndians.com or (317) 532-6926.

