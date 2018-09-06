Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (September 6 at Buies Creek, GM 2 of SDCS)

September 6, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





**Thursday's game will be broadcasted on WSJS Sports (600 AM & 101.5 FM), wsjssports.com and the TuneIn Radio App**

After falling 5-4 to the Astros in Game 1 of the Southern Division Championship Series, the Dash look to split their playoff slate in Buies Creek in Game 2. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

_________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (0-1, 84-54) at Buies Creek Astros (1-0, 80-57)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (0-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Hernandez (2-2, 2.35 ERA)*

Game 2 of the Southern Division Championship Series (Astros lead 1-0 in best-of-five series)

6 p.m. - Jim Perry Stadium (Buies Creek, N.C.)

*Numbers are from the regular season in the Carolina League.

ASTROS EKE PAST DASH IN GAME 1

Despite taking an early lead, the Dash fell to the Buies Creek Astros 5-4 in Game 1 of the Southern Division Championship Series at Jim Perry Stadium on Wednesday night. Blake Rutherford gave the Dash the lead with a two-run single in the third, but Astros jumped ahead in the fifth against Luis Martinez. Chuckie Robinson homered, and, after three walks, Corey Julks delivered a two-run single to center to give Buies Creek a 3-2 lead. A sacrifice fly from Luis Robert knotted the contest in the seventh, but four walks from Danny Dopico forced in a run in the bottom of the frame. Buies Creek added a key run in the eighth, as Ti'Quan Forbes' homer in the ninth was not enough.

RECAPPING THE SEASON

After earning a first-half title on June 14, the Dash have won both halves for the first time since 2012, and the fourth time in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash finished the second half with a 43-25 record, and they finished the regular season 84-54, good for the best record in the Carolina League and the fourth-best record in all of Minor League Baseball.

SLOTTING SECOND IN DASH HISTORY

While the Dash did not best the 2012 team in overall wins (87), the 2018 Winston-Salem Dash are now the second-best team in the Dash era (2009-present) with 84 wins, overtaking the 2010 team, which went 81-58 overall under manager Joe McEwing. While the Dash have played in the Mills Cup Championship Series twice, this year's club will try to be the first to claim a Carolina League title.

A TRUE RIVAL

Winston continues its playoff run on Thursday. While the Dash finished 3.5 games ahead of Buies Creek in the overall standings, the two teams split their regular season series 10-10. The Dash are now 3-6 at Jim Perry Stadium this year, but they took two out of three against the Astros in Buies Creek from August 24-26.

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

2018 marks the fifth time in the Dash era (2009-present) that the club has made the playoffs. The franchise has not claimed a Carolina League title since their moniker was the Warthogs in 2003. Here's how the team has fared in each of its last four trips to the playoffs:

2009 (73-65 record; first & second-half titles): Lost 0-3 vs. Salem in the SDCS

2010 (81-58 record; first & second-half titles): Won 3-0 vs. Kinston in SDCS & Lost 3-1 vs. Potomac in MCCS

2012 (87-51-1 record; first & second-half titles): Won 2-1 vs. Myrtle Beach is SDCS & Lost 3-1 vs. Lynchburg in MCCS

2015 (75-63 record; second-half title): Lost 2-1 vs. Myrtle Beach in SDCS

BALLOTS FOR BLAKE

Rutherford made a strong case to be named Carolina League MVP. The 21-year-old helped lead the best offense in the league with 131 hits (2nd), 76 RBIs (2nd) and a .293 average (T-4th). A first-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2016, Rutherford was traded to the White Sox in 2017 along with Tyler Clippard, Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo in exchange for David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle.

HENZMAN GET THE BALL IN GAME 2

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman will take the hill in Game 2 of the Southern Division Championship Series on Thursday. A fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2017, Henzman capped off a strong first full regular season of professional baseball with four scoreless innings at Down East on Saturday. Between Winston and Low-A Kannapolis, Henzman went 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 27 appearances (22 starts). Prior to joining the White Sox, Henzman was an All-ACC closer for the Louisville. Due to an innings limit, Henzman has not gone more than four innings in an outing at the High-A level.

DASH DOTS

Making a rehab appearance, Nate Jones tossed a scoreless first inning in Game 1.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.