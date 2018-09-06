Dash Offense Silenced in Game 2 Loss at Buies Creek

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - Winston-Salem mustered just one run on four hits against Buies Creek on Thursday, falling 3-1 at Jim Perry Stadium in Game 2 of the Southern Division Championship Series. With the win, Buies Creek (2-0, 80-57) takes a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Similar to Game 1, Winston-Salem (0-2, 84-54) got on the board first. The Dash plated a run in the top of the fourth inning against Jose Hernandez (1-0) when Luis Gonzalez smacked a leadoff triple to left-center field and subsequently scored on an RBI groundout from Nick Madrigal.

However, Buies Creek quickly tied the game in the home half of the inning against Lincoln Henzman. After tossing three scoreless innings, Henzman surrendered a one-out walk to Bryan De La Cruz before Seth Beer socked an RBI double to knot the game at one.

Henzman exceeded his high of four innings at the High-A level in the regular season by tossing five innings in Game 2. The former fourth-round pick allowed one run on three hits while striking out three.

Buies Creek jumped ahead for good in the sixth. After J.J. Matijevic singled against Hunter Schryver (0-1) to lead off the inning, Corey Julks launched a two-run homer to left field to put the Astros on top.

Meanwhile, Hernandez cruised through the Dash lineup, holding Winston-Salem to one run on four hits over his 7.1 innings while striking out nine batters.

The Dash had a chance to tie the game in the top of the eighth, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. Before departing, Hernandez struck out Zach Remillard. After Colin McKee replaced Hernandez, Luis Robert hit a line drive to third that Cody Bohanek snared for the second out. After falling behind Gonzalez with a 3-0 count, McKee struck him out to end Winston-Salem's threat.

McKee pitched a scoreless ninth inning to clinch the win for Buies Creek and seal his first postseason save.

Winston-Salem's playoff run, presented by Pepsi and NCDOT, continues at BB&T Ballpark on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Buies Creek Astros in the Southern Division Championship Series. Right-hander Alec Hansen (0-1, 5.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Dash in Game 3. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m., and fans can tune in at wsdash.com/broadcast and on the TuneIn Radio App. Fans can also watch live on MiLB.tv.

Prior to game three, a Food Truck Festival will take place at BB&T Ballpark starting at 5 p.m. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 of the Southern Division Championship Series will be hosted at the downtown facility. Game three will mark the first postseason contest at BB&T Ballpark since 2015. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

