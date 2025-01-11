Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2025 Field Staff

The Winston-Salem Dash, in conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, are excited to announce the Winston-Salem Dash field staff for the 2025 season.

Manager Pat Leyland enters his sixth season in the White Sox organization and his first as Dash manager. Leyland, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, was a tenth-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2010. He spent 2010-14 in the Tigers organization and played his final professional season in the Seattle Mariners' system in 2015. Leyland's minor league coaching career began with the Baltimore Orioles, where he served in several roles among Class A Delmarva, Class AA Bowie and the GCL Orioles from 2017-2019. Leyland joined the White Sox in 2020 and served as a coach with Class A Kannapolis in 2021. 2022 marked his first season as a manager, guiding the ACL White Sox. Leyland was promoted to manage Class A Kannapolis in 2023 and led the Cannon Ballers to the Carolina League Championship in 2024, recording the team's best season of the decade so far. Leyland's father, Jim, is widely considered one of the greatest managers in baseball history and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July of 2024.

Leyland brings with him Pitching Coach Blake Hickman, who begins his third season as a coach in the White Sox system. Hickman, a Chicago native, was first drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 20th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He instead elected to play baseball at the University of Iowa and was later drafted by the White Sox in the 7th round of the 2015 draft. Hickman is no stranger to Winston-Salem, as he pitched for the Dash during the 2018 season. Hickman retired as a player in 2019, and his coaching career began with Class-A Kannapolis in 2023.

One of Hickman's teammates in Winston-Salem during the 2018 season was Cam Seitzer, who will serve as Hitting Coach for the Dash in 2025. Seitzer was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011 out of the University of Oklahoma and went on to play eight seasons in the minor leagues between the Rays and White Sox organizations. Seitzer will begin his seventh season as a coach in the White Sox system. He has made multiple stops in his coaching career, including Advanced-Rookie Great Falls from 2019-20, AA Birmingham in 2021, Class-A Kannapolis in 2022, and most recently AAA Charlotte from 2023-24. Seitzer is the son of Seattle Mariners Hitting Coach Kevin Seitzer, who helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their 2021 World Series championship and played in the major leagues for 12 seasons.

Joining Seitzer from AAA Charlotte is Bench Coach Pat Listach, who enters his second season with the White Sox organization. Listach was a fifth-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1988. He got his big-league break in 1992 and went on to win American League Rookie of the Year that same season. As a player, Listach was known for his speed. He stole 54 bases in his rookie season, becoming the first Milwaukee Brewer to steal 50 or more bases in a single season. Listach went on to play for Milwaukee for three more seasons and finished his MLB career with Houston before retiring in 1998. After retiring, Listach became a coach and has served in numerous roles at virtually every level of baseball. Listach boasts three separate stints as a coach at the Major League level with the Washington Nationals (2009-10), Chicago Cubs (2011-13), and the Houston Astros (2014).

Performance Coach Logan Jones returns for his third season with the Dash. Jones grew up in Zebulon, NC and spent four seasons playing baseball at Guilford College. While at Guilford, he earned degrees in Exercise and Sport Sciences & Health Sciences. After graduation, Jones spent time at the University of Kentucky and Wake Forest University before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2018. Jones will work in tandem with Athletic Trainer Austin Smith, who comes from the Atlanta Braves organization and joins the White Sox for the first time in 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new members of this staff to Winston-Salem. It is a pleasure to have Logan back as well. I am confident that these coaches will put the best product on the field and give our fans an unforgettable baseball experience in 2025," said Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis.

The Dash begin their 2025 season with a three-game series on the road against the Rome Emperors beginning on Friday, April 4. The Dash play their home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30pm. Ticket information can be found at wsdash.com or by calling (336) 714-2287.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

