Winnipeg Comes from Behind to Earn Fourth Series Win over 'Hawks

July 26, 2020





FARGO, N.D. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-8) came from behind for the second straight night and scored six runs in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (7-14) to earn an 8-2 win at Newman Outdoor Field. The win secures Winnipeg's fourth straight series win against the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead scored two runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Drew Ward and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Leobaldo Pina. The Goldeyes got one run back in the first before the game cooled off a bit for the middle innings.

Neither team registered a run on the scoreboard until the sixth inning, when Winnipeg batted around and put up six runs to take a 7-2 lead. Back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning from Kevin Lachance and Darnell Sweeney started things off, and a three-run double for Wes Darvill was the backbreaker.

A sacrifice fly from Darvill in the eighth inning gave the Goldeyes the 8-2 lead that finished the game.

Bradin Hagens (1-3) gave up three runs on six hits in 5.0 innings tonight. The American Association strikeout leader struck out one batter in tonight's game. His previous low for a start this season was nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Tanner Kiest gave up four runs in 0.2 innings of relief tonight.

John Gorman (1-1) earned the win after pitching a perfect sixth inning for the Goldeyes.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will finish off their series on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Matt Tomshaw (0-2) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Winnipeg RHP Frank Duncan (3-1).

