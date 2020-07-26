Goldeyes Top RedHawks in Pitching Duel

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (14-8) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 2-0 at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the eighth inning, Darnell Sweeney hit a solo home run just to the right of centre field with one out. Two batters later, Kyle Martin walked, stole second base, and scored on a two-out single to centre from Logan Hill.

Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season. Capellan is now just one save away from the American Association's all-time record of 70.

Goldeyes' starter Frank Duncan pitched seven shutout innings on six hits in a no-decision. Duncan walked none, struck out five, and threw just 93 pitches.

RedHawks' starter Matthew Tomshaw also took a no-decision, pitching seven shutout innings on six hits. Tomshaw walked one and struck out seven.

Jose Jose (1-0) earned the win in relief after pitching a perfect top of the eighth.

Tyler Wilson (0-1) took the loss in relief for the RedHawks.

Martin singled in the top of the second, stretching his career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

It marked the Goldeyes' first three-game sweep of the RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field since July 4th-6th of 2014.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday night. First pitch from Impact Field is at 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

