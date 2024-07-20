Winnipeg at Saskatchewan - Week 7

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in week 7 action of the 2024 CFL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2024

Alouettes Sign Two - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.