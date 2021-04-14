Winkler Returns, Rox Add to 2021 Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of three players for the 2021 season. They include infielder Jack Winkler (San Francisco), outfielder Justin Van De Brake (Washington State) and catcher Nate Stevens (Johnson County).

Winkler, a junior at The University of San Francisco, returns after playing in seven games for the Rox in 2020. He had 11 hits and a .407 batting average last season. This year Winkler has played in all 29 of the Dons games. He has a .274 batting average, two home runs, 17 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases.

Van De Brake is a junior outfielder at Washington State University. He has played in 27 games for the Cougars this season, collecting 25 hits, including two home runs. In 2020 Van De Brake played in 47 games in the Northwoods League for the Battle Creek Bombers. He had a .277 batting average and led the team with six home runs.

Stevens is a freshman at Johnson County Community College. He has seven home runs and 23 runs batted in over 19 games this season with a .357 batting average. In 2020 he played in seven games in the Northwoods League for the La Crosse Loggers. In high school, he was rated the top overall player in the state of Wisconsin and the 12th rated catcher nationally.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 34 players signed to the 2021 roster. A complete list of the roster for the 2021 season can be found here. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

