Trio of Madison-Area Catchers Signed to Mallards

Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards are bringing in three catchers for their 2021 season, all originally from the Madison area. Drake Baldwin (Missouri State), Jacob Campbell (Illinois), and Stephen Lund (Gonzaga) all return to their roots for the Mallards as they soon begin their 2021 campaign.

Baldwin, a 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter, was a standout at Madison West High School. His three-time all-city honors was paramount in him being rated as the No. 4 overall recruit in Wisconsin and the No. 2 catching prospect in the state in 2019 (Prep Baseball Report). Baldwin hit .295 in his first year at Missouri State as he became the school's first true freshman since 2015 to lead his team in batting average. His current sophomore campaign at Missouri State is highlighted by a six RBI game, four of which coming on a first-inning grand slam, on March 7th vs. Central Arkansas.

Campbell, originally from Janesville, was the No. 8 catcher in the nation (Prep Baseball Report) and a two-time Big 8 Conference Player of the Year at Janesville Craig High School. In a COVID-shortened 2020 season at the University of Illinois, the six-footer hit .333 with seven RBIs over his final six games. In his current 2021 season, Campbell is putting his productivity at the plate on display, hitting .349 with 15 hits, 11 RBIs and three home runs in 13 games played.

Lund, the 5-foot-10 freshman at Gonzaga, got his start at Verona Area High School earning second-team All-League honors as a freshman and first-team accolades a year later. In his 2020 season at Gonzaga, Lund started 15 and appeared in all 16 games played, hitting the team's third-best .323 batting average and knocking in a team-high 12 RBIs. His abbreviated season was highlighted by him being named the WCC Player of the Week after going 4-for-6, including three doubles and six RBIs vs. Washington State on March 13th, 2020.

The Madison Mallards open up their long-awaited 2021 season at the Duck Pond on May 31st at 5:05pm. Follow the Mallards on social media or check out mallardsbaseball.com to stay up to date on all the Mallards news!

