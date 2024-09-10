Wings Take Two from Estevan

September 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings were able to pick up two exhibition wins over the weekend against the Estevan Bruins of the SJHL.

After a scoreless first period, the Wings got on the board first with a goal from Ishan Mitto, assisting were Flaherty & Martin-Gaudreault. The Wings would add to their lead with an early third period goal from Sebastian Lillsund, with an assist going to Bulgakov. Estevan would get to within a goal when Hudson Binder was able to get an unassisted goal to make things interesting. But it was all Aberdeen after that as the Wings were able to adding an unassisted goal from Nicholas Reif followed by a goal from Grant Winkler with an assist going to Kuhl, giving the Wings a 4-1 Saturday night win.

Sunday was more of the same as the Wings were able to get out to another lead, this time off the stick of veteran Luke Backel with an assist going to Ronan to give the Wings a 1-0 lead after the first. A scoreless second period made things interesting in the third, but it was an unassisted goal from Ryan Flaherty that gave the Wings some breathing room. Jibber Kuhl would close out the scoring as the goaltenders would combine to shutout the Bruins and give the Wings a 3-0 Sunday win.

The Wings are back in action this Friday as they travel to Watertown to take on the Shamrocks before closing out the exhibition schedule with a home game vs. Watertown Saturday night at the Odde. Tickets for Saturday are just $5 and are only available at tickets.aberdeenwings.com or at the Wings box office.

