Wings Sign First Tender for the 25-26 Season: Robby Hoch

November 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the first tender signing of the season - Robby Hoch!

Hoch, from Edina, MN, is a 6'2 175 lbs left-shot defenseman who currently plays high school hockey for the Edina Hornets. In the 23-24 season, Hoch appeared in 31 games scoring 3 goals, 8 assists, for 11 total points.

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut explains "We are very excited to sign Robby Hoch to a tender for next season. Robby is a smooth-skating, versatile Defensemen that brings a bit of everything to the table. Robby was a key contributor to winning the Minnesota State Tournament last spring with current Wing, Ryan Flaherty for the powerhouse - Edina High School. Robby has been on our radar for a while and has been at our main camps and visited this past week, so he's familiar with our staff, players, and how we operate. We are excited to see him grow this season as he goes back for his senior year at Edina, contending for another state championship as an assistant captain and having a big summer leading into next fall."

