Netusil Gains 2nd 1st Star of Week Honor

November 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Ferry Netusil is beginning to rack up league honors. The NAHL announced today that the Minnesota Wilderness forward has been named the Midwest Division's Bauer Hockey Star of the Week. The native of Prague, Czechia, becomes the first forward in the NAHL to earn multiple star of the week honors this season.

Below is content from the league's release:

No stranger to being a Star of the Week, Ferry Netusil has made a splash this season on the Wilderness. In Friday night's game against the Kenai Brown Bears, the 5'10 righty scored two goals in the first four minutes of play. Netusil is dominant on the ice and leads the NAHL in goals (14), and power-play goals (9) while leading his squad in total points (20). He finished the weekend with three goals, one assist, and four total points.

"Ferry had a big weekend for us and helped us get going straight from the get-go on this Alaska trip. He has been an important piece to this hockey team and continues to help us win games," said the Wilderness head coach, Zach Stepan. "He brings a lot more to the table than just scoring. We love the scoring, but he does a lot of other things right as well that make him a well-rounded player."

