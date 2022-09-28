Wind Surge Insider

Recap:

9.27 - The Wind Surge wrapped up the 2022 season with a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday, 7-5 to the Frisco RoughRiders in the Texas League Championship series. The Surge fell short of the Texas League title for the second year in a row despite finishing with the best record in the league.

Although the baseball season has ended at Riverfront Stadium, activities and events will continue throughout the fall. Following the last out of Tuesday's game, the Riverfront Stadium groundcrew proceeded to remove the mound as the first step to converting the field from baseball to football. By noon on Wednesday, the goal posts were in place with sod scheduled for delivery on Thursday. High school football begins on Friday, October 7. Details below. Mel Hambelton Ford is the Presenting Sponsor for high school football at Riverfront Stadium.

Upcoming Events & Promotions:

10.1 - Participants are welcome to join the Wind Surge and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and stride their way to better health as part of the Stadium Striders from 10 am to 12 pm. Remember, 3 laps around the ballpark constitutes a mile!

10.1 - Members of the Wind Surge Front Office will be tabling at Woofstock with games and prizes.

10.7 - The first ever high school football game at Riverfront Stadium between rivals Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel - the Holy War! Game time is 7:00pm,

10.14 - West High School football will play against Northwest High School at Riverfront Stadium. Game time is 7:00pm.

10.15 - Riverfront Stadium will host a western Kansas rivalry football game between Dodge City High School and Garden City High School - the 85th playing of the Hatchet Game. Game time is 6:00pm.

10.21 - Southwest High football will play against West High at Riverfront Stadium. Game time is 7:00pm.

