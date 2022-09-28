Dallas Reunion Tower Ball to Display Light Show for RoughRiders Title

FRISCO, Texas - In honor of the RoughRiders first Texas League Championship since 2004, the iconic Reunion Tower Ball in Dallas will feature a Frisco RoughRiders-themed light show on Wednesday, September 28th. The show will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Dallas.

Located in downtown Dallas and known as "The Ball", Reunion Tower opened in 1978 and has been a staple in the Dallas skyline ever since.

Frisco finished the postseason undefeated in 2022, sweeping San Antonio in the Division Series and Wichita in the Championship Series for their second Texas League title in franchise history.

Season tickets are already on sale for the 2023 season! For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

