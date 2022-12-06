Wind Surge Field and Facilities Manager Wins League Award

December 6, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Minor League Baseball announced today that Field and Facilities Manager, Ben Hartman, of the Wichita Wind Surge was awarded the Texas League 2022 Groundskeeper of the Year award.

Groundskeepers and Field Managers are independently scored by Texas League team managers and umpires on 15 categories including, overall playing surface, handling of weather situations, and professionalism of staff.

"Our expectation is to maintain a major league playing surface throughout the season, and our crew met that expectation," said Hartman. "This would not be possible without our entire grounds crew and the work that they put in each day."

In addition to preparing the field for 70 Wind Surge baseball games, one collegiate baseball game, and four high school football games throughout the 2022 season, Hartman and the grounds crew volunteered time to enhance field conditions at multiple event locations and high schools across city limits.

"Not only does Ben work tirelessly at the ballpark to keep the field to MLB standards, he also lends his knowledge and assistance to various little leagues, youth sports organizations, and other sport turf properties to help improve and educate their prospective staff and workers," said Wind Surge General Manager, Bob Moullette. "He has demonstrated this at the Wichita Open (The highest-attended PGA-sanctioned tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule), League 42 (Wichita's equivalent to the RBI program), Northwest High School Soccer field, and Derby Unified School District."

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from December 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.