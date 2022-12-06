Minor League Baseball Honors 2022 Golden Bobblehead Award Winners

Minor League Baseball announced on Monday the winners of the 2022 Golden Bobbleheads for top promotional activities and events in six categories. The San Antonio Missions were awarded the Golden Bobblehead for "Best Community Event" from the Uvalde Community Healing Night.

The following excerpt is from the official MiLB press release:

After the unspeakable tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last May that took the lives of 21 students and teachers, the Missions immediately went into action, planning Uvalde Community Healing Night. The club worked with Uvalde city officials and the Uvalde Superintendent's office to plan a memorable night for the Uvalde community that featured the Missions wearing uniforms that were replicas of Uvalde High School's baseball uniforms.

The Uvalde High School baseball team joined the Missions on the field for a pregame team picture, and the game was attended by nearly 2,000 more fans than the Missions' nightly average. The Missions won the game on a walk-off base hit and the families of the two slain teachers joined the team on the field for a moment of prayer and reflection after the win. The Missions auctioned off the game-used uniforms and raised $50,357, which was donated to the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund to assist the families of the victims. The club provided the Uvalde superintendent with a framed team-signed jersey that will be included in a tribute to Robb Elementary.

"This award really caps the event for what we were trying to do, which was put the spotlight on the community of Uvalde," said Missions General Manager Dave Gasaway. "We wanted to do something for that community and having a lot of them join us at the ballpark and many of them told us it was the first time since the incident that had been able to smile, which really meant a lot to us."

