Wind Surge Announce the 2024 Roster

Wichita, KS. - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge is pleased to announce its 2024 Opening Day Roster, which features seven ranked Twins prospects, according to MLB.com.

The Wind Surge's roster comprises 28 players - 15 pitchers and 13 position players. Ramon Borrego, who brought the Wind Surge to the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, returns for his fourth season as the Wichita manager and 15th overall as a manager within the Twins organization.

The team's top prospect is Emmanuel Rodriguez, the #3 on the Twins' top-30 list and #42 overall prospect per MLB.com. The top prospects coming to Wichita include Marco Raya (#6 Twins), Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins), Kala'i Rosario (#16 Twins), Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins), Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins) and Ben Ross (#28 Twins).

Wichita returns 14 players from last year's team, including Raya, Schobel, and Ross, from the Twins Top 30 list. Another player who will have a Wichita homecoming is Scott Engler, who went to Bishop Carroll High School and Cowley Community College before going pro.

The Wind Surge pitching staff fills as follows: RHP Travis Adams, RHP AJ Alexy, RHP Scott Engler, RHP Taylor Floyd, RHP Regi Grace, RHP Cody Laweryson, LHP Rafael Marcano, RHP Hunter McMahon, LHP Jaylin Nowlin, RHP Pierson Ohl, RHP Marco Raya, RHP Sheldon Reed, RHP Miguel Rodriguez, RHP Jared Solomon and RHP Jaret Whorff.

The three Wind Surge catchers, Noah Cardenas, Andrew Cossetti, and Jeferson Morales, are all new to the ICT in 2024.

The infielders are nearly the total opposite, as besides Jorel Ortega, the remaining four of the group, Ben Ross, Jake Rucker, Tanner Schobel, and Dalton Shuffield, all called Riverfront Stadium home sometime during the 2023 season.

Wrapping out the roster, the outfielders mostly come from the Midwest League Champion Cedar Rapids Kernels squad, including Kyler Fedko, Carson McCusker, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Kala'i Rosario. Alerick Soularie, who finished in the Top-5 rankings among the Wichita roster in home runs and stolen bases, is the veteran of the bunch.

The Wind Surge opens the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5th, at 7:05 p.m. against the Texas Rangers affiliate Frisco RoughRiders. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN 92.3 or view it on MiLB.tv and Bally's Live. Postgame fireworks will follow the festivities at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season, mini-plan, and individual tickets are available now at windsurge.com.

