Hooks Baseball Is Back

April 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Play Ball!

Opening Weekend at Whataburger Field boasts Opening Night T-Shirts, two fireworks displays, and a Jose Altuve Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Bobblehead. Single-game tickets are on sale now for the three-day homestand, as the 19th season of Hooks Baseball gets underway.

The Elizondo Foundation is this weekend's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Friday, April 5 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Opening Night T-Shirts presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, April 6 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Bobblehead from Whataburger

Opening Weekend Fireworks

Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 7 vs. Midland RockHounds: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.