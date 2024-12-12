Wind Surge Announce Jay Miller's Retirement

Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge







WICHITA, Kansas -Wichita Wind Surge Team President Jay Miller has announced his retirement from professional baseball after an illustrious 42 year career.

Miller began his second stint as President of the Wind Surge in January of 2023 following the team's sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings. Under his leadership, the team experienced the largest increase in attendance year-over-year across all of Minor League Baseball during the 2023 season. He first served as the inaugural President in team history from 2019-20, overseeing the groundbreaking and construction of Riverfront Stadium.

Over his four decades in professional baseball, Miller has been involved in opening five new ballparks and been part of nine championship winning teams. He is choosing to retire in order to spend more time with his family. "I love the city of Wichita and the lifelong friendships I have made," Miller said. "I feel very blessed to have had a career doing what I love. It's all about the fans."

"If you've ever had the pleasure of working with Jay Miller, you won't be surprised to learn that he's enjoyed success everywhere he's been, across every level of professional baseball, and has earned a tremendous amount of respect in the process," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "There's a reason for his longevity and we wish him as much success in his well-earned retirement."

Miller has received numerous accolades for his work throughout his career. During his 12-year tenure as Vice President and General Manager of the Round Rock Express from 1999-2010, he earned Texas League Executive of the Year Honors in 2000 and was named Sporting News Minor League Executive of the Year in 2001 and 2003. In 2005, following a season in which the Express elevated to the Triple-A level and surpassed 700,000 fans in attendance, he was recognized as Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year. With Wichita, he was recently named one of the Wichita Business Journal's Executives of the Year in 2024.

Before his journey to Round Rock, the Chicago native was General Manager of the New Orleans Zephyrs from 1996-98. There, he oversaw the construction of a new stadium and led the franchise to record attendance totals in 1997 and 1998. In 1998, the Zephyrs won the first-ever Triple-A World Series Championship and Miller was recognized as Executive of the Year.

A 1981 graduate of Wheaton College, Miller began his baseball career in 1982 as Assistant General Manager of the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A; Northwest League). After serving as General Manager of the Salem Redbirds (High A; Carolina League), Miller accepted a position with the Texas Rangers, eventually becoming the team's Director of Customer Relations during a 12-year stay with the franchise. Miller served a second stint with the Rangers as Senior Vice President in 2010 and was promoted to Executive Vice President for Rangers Enterprises, Customer Service and Sales in 2012. He then worked for the Atlantic League's Sugarland Skeeters, earning Executive of the Year honors in 2016 and 2018.

In 2009, Miller was named to the Florida State League Hall of Fame, and entered the New Orleans Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

