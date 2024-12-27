Willmar Stingers Announce 2025 Season Schedule

December 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated 2025 Northwoods League season. The action kicks off on Monday, May 26th, with the Stingers visiting the Badlands Big Sticks for their season opener. Fans can mark their calendars for the team's home opener, set for Sunday, June 1st, at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"We're excited to bring another summer of Stingers' baseball to the community," said Marc Jerzak, Co-Owner of the Willmar Stingers. "This year's schedule is packed with exciting matchups and special events that will make for an unforgettable season at the ballpark."

The 16th season of Stingers baseball will usher in a familiar face in the dugout, Nate Johnson. Nate, the former Stingers player (2010) and assistant coach (2015 &2016) will be the new Field Manager for 2025. Currently the head coach at Orange Coast College since 2020, Johnson brings a strong track record of leadership and development to the Stingers. His coaching philosophy and passion for the game align perfectly with the Stingers' commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

Nate Johnson Press Release:

https://bit.ly/3VWqe9y

The 2025 season will feature a full slate of competitive games as the Stingers take on top talent from across the Northwoods League. Last season, the Stingers earned the number one seed in the Great Plains Division with an impressive record of 44-26.

The Northwoods League is home to some of the top collegiate talent in the country. Every month of the MLB regular season since September 2014, at least one Northwoods League alumnus has debuted in the major leagues. That success come from over 160 NWL alumni being drafted every year.

As the world's largest organized baseball league, NWL baseball has over 300 alumni that have debuted in the MLB and approximately 11% of all MLB rosters are ex-NWL players.

The Stingers are highlighted by two first round draft picks; Hunter Dozier (2013, Rd 1, pick 8) and Brooks Lee (2022, Rd 1, pick 8).

Full a full list of NWL draftees and alumni, follow the link below:

https://bit.ly/3BmrJa1

In addition to thrilling and highly competitive baseball action, fans can look forward to family-friendly promotions, theme nights, and post-game fireworks shows throughout the summer.

Single game tickets for the home opener and all 2025 games will go on sale starting Thursday, May 1st. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as the Stingers' games are expected to draw large crowds once again this season.

For more information on the 2025 season ticket packages, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 to see what seats are currently available, to renew your season tickets, or to upgrade your seats. Seating options are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.