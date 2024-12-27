Loggers Release 2025 Schedule

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The 23rd edition of La Crosse Loggers baseball will officially kick off on Monday, May 26 when the Northwoods League opens play for the 2025 season. La Crosse will travel to Rochester, Minn. to take on the Honkers for the season opener before both teams return to the friendly confines of Copeland Park on Tuesday, May 27 for the Loggers home opener to kick off a 36-game home slate spanning from May 27 through August 9. Team officials unveiled the entire 2025 schedule today.

The Lumbermen will play 72 games over a 76-day span next summer in the traditional two-half Northwoods League setup that will feature the first half of the 2025 season running from May 26 thru July 2 followed by the second half that will run from July 3 thru August 9. The NWL All-Star break will run from July 14-16.

As is customary, the winner of a half-season automatically qualifies for the Northwoods League Divisional Playoffs that will run from August 10-12, a best-of-three series. The winners of the Divisional Playoffs then advance to a one-game Divisional Final pitting the winner of the Great Plains East against the winner of the Great Plains West on August 13 with the winner of the Divisional Final advancing to a one-game NWL Championships game on August 14.

La Crosse, the reigning Great Plains Champions, will once again be part of the Great Plains East Division that features such opponents as Duluth (Minn.), Eau Claire (Wisc.), Rochester (Minn.), Thunder Bay (Ontario, Canada) and Waterloo (Iowa) but will also play against Bismarck (ND), Minot (ND), Willmar (MN) and their first-ever matchup with the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), all from the Great Plains West Division.

Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the Loggers 2025 season with information on both found at LaCrosseLoggers.com. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

