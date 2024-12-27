Mankato MoonDogs Unveil 2025 Schedule

MANKATO, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2025 season, featuring 36 home games and 36 road games. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for fans as the MoonDogs renew old rivalries in 2025.

The MoonDogs will again play in the Great Plains West which also comprises the Willmar Stingers, St. Cloud Rox, Minot Hot Tots, Bismarck Larks, and Badlands Big Sticks.

Fans can also look forward to matchups against familiar foes from the Great Plains East division, including the Thunder Bay Border Cats, Waterloo Bucks, and the Eau Claire Express.

The MoonDogs will start off the season 6-game home stand at ISG Field against Bismarck, Badlands, and Waterloo.

The Season will start on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 26th and will conclude on Saturday, August 9th. The Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on Sunday, August 10th.

Single Game Tickets will go on sale later this spring but fans can purchase season tickets and flex plans ahead of the 2025 Season by calling the MoonDogs Office at 507-625-7047 or visiting mankatomoondogs.com.

