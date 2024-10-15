Willmar Stingers & Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group of Spicer Raise $7,150 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

October 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers & Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group of Spicer are proud to announce this year's jersey auction raised $7,150.00 to support the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. This initiative reflects River Lakes Financial Group's commitment to strengthening the local communities they serve.

The annual jersey auction featured game-worn player jerseys and over the course of the past 15 seasons has raised $93,507.50 for those in need.

"When we started this promotion in 2010, I couldn't have imagined the success and dollars generated that we've seen," said Benjamin Munsch, Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group Wealth Advisor. "It's been great seeing how generous Stingers fans in the Willmar Lakes Area and across the country have been in support of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. This initiative has made a substantial impact in West Central Minnesota and our surrounding communities."

The funds raised will directly benefit the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf which provides essential food assistance to individuals and families in need throughout the area. In recent months, demand for food assistance has increased, making this support even more critical. The power of every dollar that is donated equates to ten dollars' worth of food that is then purchased through the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. Therefore, this year's donation will provide $71,500.00 worth of food for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf and its consumers.

"We are incredibly thankful to the River Lakes Financial Group in Spicer and everyone who contributed to the jersey auction," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "These funds will help us serve our community better, ensuring that no one goes hungry."

Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group of Spicer and the Willmar Stingers encourages other organizations and individuals to consider ways they can support local food shelves and other community initiatives.

For more information on this press release please visit WillmarStingers.com or call 320-222-2010.

The Willmar Stingers will open their 16th season of play in the Northwoods League in 2025. Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available now by contacting the Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010.

