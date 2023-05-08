Williams Honored as 2022 Rawling Gold Glove Award® Winner

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods shortstop, and Tampa Bay Rays No. 3 Prospect, Carson Williams will be honored for his stellar defensive work during the 2022 MiLB season with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award® prior to first pitch on Friday, May 12, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The 19-year-old shortstop, and San Diego native, was successful on 401 fielding chances during the 2022 season with the Charleston RiverDogs. He helped turn 59 double plays and collected 252 assists over 108 games in Charleston.

Williams was selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Torrey Pines High School in San Diego California. The slick fielder has played at three different levels since entering the organization in 2021, including the FCL, Low-A Charleston, and currently High-A Bowling Green.

The next chance to see Williams and the rest of the Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark is Tuesday, May 9, as the Hot Rods start a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. Tickets are available and fans can secure their seats by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Box Office during normal business hours, or going to bghotrods.com.

