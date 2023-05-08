Homestand Preview: Drive Take on Winston-Salem with Community Nights in Store

The Greenville picked up five wins in Asheville this past week and return to Fluor Field hungry for more! This week the Drive take on the South Atlantic League South Division leaders, the Winston-Salem Dash for six games beginning on May 9. Here's what is instore for fans this week at Fluor Field.

A few community centered nights make the lineup this week with Drive for Excellence Night (5/9), Drive Business Downtown (5/10), and Fluor in the Community Night (5/11). We round out the week with the debut of Western Night and Friday Night Fireworks lit up by illumifin (5/12), our first Copa de la Diversion game of the year (5/13) and a celebration of all the best mom's in Greenville for *Mother's Day (5/14). *

Drive for Excellence (5/9)

The Drive and Furman University team up to celebrate the student athletes of Greenville County Schools and celebrate their work in the classroom. A pre-game reception will take place in the 500 Club with guest speaker, Furman Men's Basketball coach, Bob Richey.

Drive Business Downtown (5/10)

We'll celebrate our business leaders who've made Downtown Greenville thrive! First pitch is at 2 p.m. and White Claws are only $3 throughout the game!

Fluor in the Community (5/11)

Fluor Field will welcome our namesake, Fluor, to the game to celebrate all their commitment to the community. Concourse exhibits from Fluor's non-profit partners and raffle tickets for a grand prize help celebrate all Fluor has done for the Upstate.

Oh, and it's Dollar Drink Night with DJ Sha live in the 500 Club! $1 Pepsi, $2 Miller Lites, and $4 SweetWater 420s.

Western Night/Friday Night Fireworks lit up by illumifin (5/12)

Yee-haw, giddyap, howdy! It's Western Night at Fluor Field so grab your best pair of boots and jeans, be ready to line dance, and build up the courage to go eight seconds on the bull (the mechanical one that is). Stay for the cowboys ballads, specialty drinks, and inning game breaks, and more! Fireworks light up the skies post game!

Copa de la Diversion Night (5/13)

The Drive become the Ranas de Rio de Greenville and take on the Salsa de Winston-Salem on Saturday in celebration of the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative! Beyond the playing field, the concourse comes alive with Hispanic owned business booths, International Dance Academy performances, food from Papi's Tacos and Asada! Come early to District 356 for Saturdays on the District starting at 5 p.m. to collect one of 500 Drive alumn and World Series champ Mauricio Dubon bobbleheads as well as enjoy good food and drinks, inflatables, face painting, magic and performances from International Dance Academy as well as autographs from Drive players!

Mother's Day (5/14)

Celebrate mom by taking her out to the ballgame! Get a specialty ticket to our Mother's Day Picnic which includes a delicious buffet in the 500 Club, carnations delivered by Drive players, a post game picture in front of the Green Monster and the chance to win prizes throughout the game! Reserve your spot now!

