Williams' Between-The-Legs Goal Earns No. 2 Spot on ESPN Top 10

January 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Tyler Williams of the Knoxville Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears were featured on SportsCenter Top 10 on ESPN Sunday morning with Tyler Williams' between-the-legs goal earning the No. 2 spot on the national network's daily ranking of the best sports plays from the previous day.

Williams scored the goal midway through the second period of Saturday night's 3-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem when he chased a loose puck in front of the Macon crease, tapped it back between his legs and lifted the trick shot over Macon goalie Dysen Skinner and into the top shelf of the net.

A rookie out of Lake Superior State University, Williams leads the Ice Bears with ten goals and tops all SPHL newcomers with 26 points and a +13 rating.

The Ice Bears have now won three straight games and are 7-2-1 in their last ten overall. Knoxville is off until Friday when it visits Fayetteville for a pair of games next weekend before returning home for a Sunday home game against Birmingham at 5 p.m. Tickets for Sunday's game are still available at www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

