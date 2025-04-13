Will Malcom Nets Hat Trick in Tough Colorado Loss
April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Will Malcom scores an impressive hat trick for Colorado as they fall short to Saskatchewan.
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
