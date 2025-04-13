Will Malcom Nets Hat Trick in Tough Colorado Loss

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Will Malcom scores an impressive hat trick for Colorado as they fall short to Saskatchewan.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.