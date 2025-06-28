Will Hahnfeld Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the North Platte 80s 12-4

June 28, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







On the mound for the Garden City Wind it was Will Hahnfeld who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 26 hitters.

On the mound for the North Platte 80s it was Luke Harris who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the Garden City Wind, Tobie Teke lead the way at the plate going 0-4.

Jason Rooks also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-06-28 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 24-3 on the season.

Garden City Wind play KC Iola Hormigas at Satchel Paige Stadium at 1:00:00 PM on Jun 29 2025.

With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 12-14 on the season.

North Platte 80s play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 30 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2025

Will Hahnfeld Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the North Platte 80s 12-4 - Garden City Wind

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.