Wildcats Claim 2025 QMJHL Championship

May 19, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats capped off an amazing season taking the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in Rimouski Monday afternoon, with a 3-2 victory over the Oceanic to clinch the QMJHL Final in six games.

After a scoreless first period, the Cats dominated the second period with 19 shots, and more importantly three goals - a pair from First Star Gabe Smith and the other by Loke Johansson.

The Oceanic scored twice in the third period but couldn't put the equalizer by Cats goaltender Mathis Rousseau, who played an outstanding game, earning 3rd Star honors.

Caleb Desnoyers won the Guy Lafleur Trophy as Playoff MVP. Desnoyers totalled 30 points during the Q Playoffs.

The League Championship follows the Wildcats best regular season ever with 53 wins and 108 points under Gardiner MacDougall. In the QMJHL Playoffs, Moncton swept the Quebec Remparts, had a 5-game series win over Baie-Comeau, then a 4-game sweep of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to advance to the Championship series. It's the Wildcats 3rd QMJHL Championship banner after wins in 2006 and 2010.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2G)

2 #81 Jacob Mathieu, RIM (1G,1A)

3 #60 MATHIS ROUSSEAU (24 saves)

The Wildcats will now focus on the upcoming Memorial Cup opening in Rimouski Friday, May 23rd. The Cats play the OHL's London Knights Saturday, May 24 in their opening contest. Moncton also meets the Medicine Hat Tigers Monday, May 26, and the host Rimouski Oceanic, Wednesday, May 28 at the Sun Life Colisee.

Follow your Cats with Marty Kingston at the Memorial Cup on the Cats Radio network - INSPIRE 105.1 FM MONCTON.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.