Rimouski Force Game 6 with 3-1 Win in Moncton

May 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Rimouski Océanic played a strong defensive road game to stop the Wildcats 3-1 before 8,500 fans at Avenir Centre on Saturday night, cutting Moncton's lead to 3-2 in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Championship Series.

Goaltender Mathis Langevin earned First Star honours with 33 saves and veteran Jacob Mathieu scored twice, including an empty-netter at 18:422 of the third period. Mael Lavigne was credited with the game winner at 9:05 of the second period.

The Cats tied the game 1-1 late in first on Preston Lounsbury's 8th of the playoffs, with assists from Gabe Smith and Loke Johansson. The Oceanic tested Mathis Rousseau with 23 shots.

Moncton took the first three game of this Final series 4-1, 4-3 in OT and 6-4. The Oceanic took Game Four 5-1.

Moncton will seek the QMJHL Championship Monday afternoon at 2pm Atlantic time in Rimouski. A 7th game, if required, would revert to the Avenir Centre Tuesday at 7pm.

THREE STARS

1 #31 Mathis Langevin, RIM (33 saves)

2 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G)

3 #81 Jacob Mathieu, RIM (2G)

