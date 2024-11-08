Wild Things Welcome Kenzee Johnston as New Promotions Manager

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the addition of Kenzee Johnston as the team's promotions manager, following her hiring in October. Johnston, a native of East Palestine, Ohio, takes over parts of the role left by Stephanie Keller, who moved on to a role with the Charleston RiverDogs in October.

Johnston will be the lead in the community for the organization, managing the efforts at local appearances, outings and more for the team as well as managing the in-game entertainment at Wild Things Park during games. She's also in charge of the organization's donation requests and fulfillment and will assist the sales efforts of the team.

Kenzee has been with the organization for two seasons now. She served in 2023 as an intern on the Street Team while studying Marketing at Kent State University, where she graduated from in the spring of 2024. This past summer, she assisted in multiple areas within the organization including with the entertainment team and the food and beverage team in the premium areas and suites.

"We look forward to seeing Kenzee bring her energy and personal touch to our entertainment for the fans," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "She has been involved with our in-game and customer service for the past few years to hopefully carry on the high expectations we set."

Johnston coached with the East Palestine High School softball team for three seasons, has worked as the marketing assistant for the college of business at her alma mater, Kent State, and works on the promotions team of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

