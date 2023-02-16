Wild Things Trade LHP Cabrera to Blue Crabs

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things announced today a trade sending left-handed pitcher Sandro Cabrera to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Atlantic League) for two players to be named.

Cabrera pitched in the 2022 season with the Wild Things and was 8-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 102.2 innings that spanned 16 starts during the regular season. He posted 91 strikeouts to 35 walks in that work. Of the 16 starts, 10 were quality starts of six innings or more with three runs or fewer allowed.

The southpaw was in the San Francisco Giants organization from 2015-2019, where he reached as high as Double-A. His time with the Blue Crabs will be his first in the Atlantic League.

Once the players Washington will acquire are set, the team will announce the close of the deal.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

