Wild Things Sign RHP Brent Francisco in First Official Move of Offseason

November 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. (Nov. 12) - The Washington Wild Things have announced the first player signing of the 2024-25 offseason with the signing of rookie right-handed pitcher Brent Francisco. Francisco hauled in 13 awards and accolades in 2024 as a senior at East Stroudsburg before playing with Williamsport in the MLB Draft League this past summer.

Francisco made six starts for the Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League in 2024 and logged 32.2 innings of work across those appearances. He struck out 28 batters to just four walks. As a redshirt senior at East Stroudsburg, he was 12-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 15 games (all starts). He posted five complete games and three shutouts in 89.1 innings pitched. He allowed 60 hits and 25 runs (19 earned) with 10 walks and 84 strikeouts this past spring for the Warriors, while pulling in a baker's dozen accolades and honors.

They included three different First Team All-America honors (ABCA/Rawlings, D2CCA and NCBWA), Pitcher of the Year honors for those three Atlantic Regions and PSAC East Pitcher of the Year laurels, All-PSAC East First Team, All-Atlantic Region First Tram selections (three), NCAA Statistical Champion for WHIP and PSAC Scholar-Athlete, an honor he received four times in his time at East Stroudsburg.

The season was tremendous for both Francisco and the Warriors, as they set a new program single-season wins record, captured the PSAC East regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season. He holds career records at ESU for wins, strikeouts, strikeout to walk ratio, innings pitched, and games started. In total across five seasons, which included the shortened 2020 year, the right hander went 30-10 with a 3.08 ERA in 59 games (53 starts) and totaled 292.1 innings. In that work he fanned 326 hitters and walked only 68.

The New Jersey native spent three seasons in the Coastal Plains League and one in the New England Collegiate Baseball League around his time at ESU and before the time in the Draft League.

Francisco becomes the first new player signed to the 2025 Wild Things roster. The team also has until December 15 to make decisions on players with options in their contracts, while some of the 2024 roster did not have 2025 options on their contracts. Those players if not moved before then or re-signed before that date will become free agents. The club can exercise or decline options on the contracts of players with 2025 options on their deals. Those who have their contracts exercised can still re-sign a new deal or play on the option, while those that get their option declined will become free agents December 15.

