Wild Things Sign LHP, Former Guardians Farmhand Yeury Gervacio

April 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed left-handed pitcher Yeury Gervacio, a native of the Dominican Republic and former Guardians and Brewers farmhand, to the 2024 spring roster. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's #1 roofing company.

Gervacio signed as an international free agent with the Cleveland organization in 2018, pitched with the Brewers and Guardians DOSL teams in 2019 and then with the Cleveland farm system again from 2021 to his release during spring training this year.

In 2023, Gervacio was 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances for the Lynchburg Hillcats (A-CLE) and in 36 innings of work, struck out 40 with only 17 hits allowed and 17 walks, which equates to the tune of a 0.944 WHIP. He was with the Hillcats in 2022 as well and sported a 5-2 record in 31 games from the pen. In 55.1 innings, he struck out 81 that season.

Gervacio split time between Lynchburg and rookie ball in 2021, amassing a 3.60 ERA in 17 total appearances across 25 innings. He fanned 36 to nine walks and 16 hits allowed that season. Over the course of his MiLB career, he struck out 232 batters in 194.1 innings while he allowed 163 hits and walked 89. His MiLB earned run average was 4.49 in 89 appearances (16 starts).

